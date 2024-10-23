BJP Names Bernard Marak As Its Candidate For By-Poll In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Bernard Marak as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Gambegre Assembly seat in Meghalaya. The seat became vacant following the resignation of Congress legislator Saleng Ampang Sangma, who won a parliamentary seat in Tura.

Marak, the Vice President of the BJP in Meghalaya and a member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, highlighted his campaign’s focus on promoting good governance and rural development. “Voters in Gambegre must choose between corruption and effective governance, as well as between stagnation and progress,” he stated.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has nominated Dr. Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, the wife of Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma, as their candidate. The opposition parties have put forward Sadhiarani Sangma from Congress and Jingjang M Marak from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The by-election is set for November 13, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.