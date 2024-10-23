Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Khliehrangnah Village In Meghalaya Secures Third Place At National Water Awards

Shillong, Oct 23: Khliehrangnah village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district has achieved third place in the Best Village Panchayat category at the 5th National Water Awards, 2023.

The awards ceremony, held in New Delhi, featured Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil and President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma commended the village for its dedication to sustainable water management practices.

The award was presented to Lamluti Langstang, the Village Headman, and Gunanka DB, Executive Director of the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA). Khliehrangnah is involved in the Community-Led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP), funded by the World Bank, aimed at enhancing water management and promoting sustainability.

The National Water Awards recognize significant contributions to water conservation efforts across India.

