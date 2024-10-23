NFR Operates 74 Special Trains in 2024, Provides 8.837 Lakh Additional Berths From April 1 to October 14

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully operated 74 special trains between April 1, 2024, and October 14, 2024, providing excellent services to passengers across the region. During this period, NFR conducted 673 trips, catering to over 9.9 lakh passengers. The earnings from these special train operations amounted to an impressive ₹94.13 crore, showcasing NFR’s commitment to meeting the increasing travel demands of rail passengers. Additionally, 8.837 lakh extra berths were provided to accommodate passenger needs.

When comparing the current performance to the previous financial year (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), where 100 special trains were operated, NFR’s achievements stand out. The previous year saw 1,144 trips conducted, generating an annual revenue of ₹109.58 crore. In contrast, from April 1 to October 14, 2024, NFR has already achieved nearly 85.90% of the total revenue earned in FY 2023-24 in just six and a half months.

“We are pleased with the results so far,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, in a press statement. “Our operations during this festive season, with 13 pairs of special trains running from October 1 to November 30, 2024, for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, are expected to further boost our performance,” he added.

These festive special trains, along with regular ones, connect important destinations such as Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, and more, enhancing interconnectivity within the region, including areas like Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, and Dibrugarh.

With several months still remaining in FY 2024-25, NFR is on track to surpass its previous year’s operational benchmarks. The railway’s efficient handling of special trains has played a significant role in generating these positive outcomes, as NFR continues to meet passenger demands and provide seamless travel experiences.