Sikkim’s Eksha Kerung Wins “Reality Rani’s Of The Jungle” Title

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 23: Eksha Kerung, a 25-year-old police officer from Sikkim, has emerged victorious in Discovery’s reality series “Reality Rani’s of the Jungle.” Her impressive performances throughout the competition demonstrated her resilience and diverse skill set, capturing the hearts of viewers.

In addition to her success on the show, Eksha balances her duties as a police officer with a successful modeling career, having earned the title of MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2021. She is also an avid biker and a two-time national-level athlete, as well as a skilled state-level boxer. Eksha’s multifaceted talents and achievements make her a notable figure in both her professional and personal life.