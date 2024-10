NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s Tasso Bei clinched the gold medal in the 49-52 kg Sub-Junior Boys category at the REC Common National Talent Hunt 2024 for Boxing, held in Rohtak, Haryana.

Tasso’s impressive victory showcases his exceptional boxing skills, earning him top honors among talented young athletes from across India.

The REC Common National Talent Hunt 2024 aimed to identify and nurture India’s future boxing stars.