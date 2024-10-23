Tripura: Bangladeshi Minors With Indian Tout Arrested for Illegal Entry Amid Growing Concerns of Human Trafficking

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2024: Human trafficking continues to be a pressing issue as Bangladeshi citizens migrates to different states of India through Tripura, exploiting the country’s railway network. The situation has escalated after the unrest in Bangladesh last August, resulting in an increase in cross-border complications. Despite these tensions, the weak security measures by the alleged Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indian border have allowed Bangladeshi citizens to enter the country with relative ease.

In a recent incident, the police arrested four Bangladeshi minors and an Indian citizen Khokon Debnath for illegally entering India. According to police reports, Debnath, a resident of Odisha smuggled the four youths, all aged 17 across the border without valid documents or passports. “None of them had proper identification papers, and their illegal entry raises serious concerns,” a police official stated. The minors were found in possession of five mobile phones, 7,186 Bangladeshi Taka, and 40,120 Indian rupees. They have all been booked for illegal entry under Indian law.

The case has drawn attention due to the involvement of minors, as the legal age for employment in India is 18. “It is troubling that these minors are not yet of employment age, raising suspicions of possible trafficking or other criminal intentions,” a local activist commented. The authorities are now focusing on uncovering the real motive behind Debnath’s actions. “We are conducting a thorough investigation, and we expect to reveal more details soon,” the police confirmed.

As the probe deepens, many believe the investigation will shed light on the growing human trafficking network operating along the India-Bangladesh border. The situation has become a cause for concern, with calls for stricter border security to prevent further illegal entries.