Tripura: Brick Kiln Worker Found Dead in Suspected Suicide, Family Alleges Foul Play

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2024: A tragic incident took place at a private brick kiln in Tripura’s Jamjuri Gram Panchayat under Gomati district, where a worker was found dead by hanging. The incident took place around midnight following a dispute between the man and his wife. The deceased has been identified as 35-year- old Qadir Mia, was found by family members shortly after the argument.

According to local sources, Qadir Mia and his wife had a heated argument after he received payment for his work. “There were frequent quarrels between them,” a family member said. Later that night, his lifeless body was found hanging in a nearby duck farm. Mia had worked at the brick kiln and was also involved in agricultural work for the past two years. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

Qadir Mia’s younger brother alleged foul play, claiming his brother had been murdered. “My elder brother, Qadir Mia, did not take his own life. He was murdered,” he told local media. However, Mia’s son, Rubel Mia, provided a different account. “My parents often quarreled. Last night, after they received about 20 to 30 thousand rupees, I was asleep when I heard that my father had committed suicide,” Rubel said.

Mia’s wife, Maleka Bibi, denied any altercation on the night of his death. “There was no fight between us. We found his body hanging within half an hour of receiving the money. I tried to save him by cutting the rope, but it was too late,” she said tearfully.

Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kakraban police station, confirmed that authorities responded swiftly after receiving the report. “We are conducting a full investigation. The body has been sent to Gomati District Hospital for a post-mortem. The exact cause of death, whether suicide or foul play, will be determined after the post-mortem report,” he stated.

The investigation continues as the family and authorities await further details to clarify the circumstances surrounding Qadir Mia’s death.