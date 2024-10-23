Tripura: Dhalai District Recognized With National Water Award For Best Practices In Water Management

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Oct 23: Dhalai district in Tripura has received the prestigious National Water Award as the Best District in the Northeast region. This award honors the district’s significant efforts in constructing water recharge structures, geo-tagging water bodies, and planting over 41 lakh bamboo trees, all contributing to enhanced water sustainability.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commended the achievement, expressing pride in the dedication of Dhalai’s residents and local administration. This recognition underscores the district’s commitment to effective water conservation and environmental protection initiatives.