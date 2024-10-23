Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: Dhalai District Recognized With National Water Award For Best Practices In Water Management

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
NET Web Desk

Agartala, Oct 23: Dhalai district in Tripura has received the prestigious National Water Award as the Best District in the Northeast region. This award honors the district’s significant efforts in constructing water recharge structures, geo-tagging water bodies, and planting over 41 lakh bamboo trees, all contributing to enhanced water sustainability.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha commended the achievement, expressing pride in the dedication of Dhalai’s residents and local administration. This recognition underscores the district’s commitment to effective water conservation and environmental protection initiatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News