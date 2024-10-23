Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Writes to IndiGo MD, Raises Concerns Over Soaring Airfares and Service Reductions on Agartala-Kolkata Route

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2024: In an official letter to Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Tripura’s Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Tourism and Transport departments Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday voiced concerns over the exorbitant airfares on the Agartala-Kolkata route. The letter dated 23rd October 2024 calls for immediate attention to the escalating flight prices, which have been observed to reach between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 for a distance of only 327 km.

The Minister emphasized that this issue had been a major point of discussion in the recent session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on 5th September 2024. “The media, both regional and national has also criticized these high fares,” Chowdhury mentioned in the letter indicating the growing public dissatisfaction over the rising costs of air travel in the region.

The Minister acknowledged the operational challenges airlines face due to fluctuating fuel prices and other factors but urged IndiGo Airlines to consider how these price hikes affect the average passenger. “While we understand that factors like fuel prices and operational costs can affect airfare, I urge IndiGo Airlines to consider how these increases impact all air passengers,” Chowdhury wrote.

In a bid to address the concerns, Chowdhury highlighted the Tripura government’s proactive measures to support the aviation sector. He stated that since November 2021, the state government has significantly reduced the VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 16% to just 1%. “It’s important to note that the Government of Tripura has reduced the VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel from 16% to just 1% since November 2021 to promote the aviation sector and encourage lower airfares,” he added.

Adding to the concerns, Chowdhury revealed that IndiGo has withdrawn three flights from the Agartala-Kolkata route as part of the winter schedule for 2024, which would further limit the air travel options for passengers. “The cancellation of the last night flight (an Airbus) from Kolkata to Agartala will reduce the total number of available seats by 360 on both sides,” Chowdhury noted. This, he argued, could exacerbate the problem by reducing the availability of affordable air travel options for the public.

He urged IndiGo to reconsider its decision to withdraw the flights, citing the impact on passengers from Tripura and beyond. “I also request you to kindly reconsider the decision of your management and continue the existing above-mentioned three flight services on the Agartala-Kolkata route, considering the public interest in Tripura,” the letter read.

The Minister also called for a regulatory cap on airfare prices for the Agartala-Kolkata sector, in order to protect the public from excessive fare hikes. “I would request you to consider setting a maximum price limit for flights on the Agartala-Kolkata route to protect the interests of the public,” he urged in his closing remarks.

As the winter travel season approaches, this plea from Tripura’s minister adds pressure on IndiGo Airlines to address the issue of high airfares and the reduction of flights, ensuring affordable and accessible air travel for passengers in the region.