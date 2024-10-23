Tripura: TSR Jawan Dies Due to Electrocution, Family and Colleagues Mourn

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 23, 2024: A 34-year-old jawan of the 13th Battalion of TSR Dipak Debnath lost his life due to an unfortunate accident on Tuesday. The incident took place at the battalion headquarters in Subhasnagar, Kanchanpur sub-division under North district. Dipak, who hailed from the Makumcherra area in Laljuri block, leaves behind a grieving family and colleagues.

According to reports, the accident took place when he was painting in one of the battalion’s rooms. A wet brush made contact with a high-voltage LT line running above the room, causing an immediate electric shock. Jawan Debnath, who was nearby was critically injured by the electrocution.

Despite receiving initial treatment at the Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, he was referred to North Tripura District Hospital at Dharmanagar. However, while being shifting to GBP Hospital in Agartala for advanced care, he tragically passed away.

His body is currently at GBP Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted. Following the post-mortem, Debnath’s remains will be brought back to the 13th Battalion TSR headquarters in Kanchanpur on Wednesday.

The sudden demise of the jawan has left his colleagues and family in deep shock. “It is an irreplaceable loss,” expressed a fellow TSR jawan. The battalion mourns the loss of one of their own, and heartfelt condolences have poured in for the grieving family.