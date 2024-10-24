Arunachal CM Launches Olympic-Style Archery Coaching In Tawang

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 24: Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the opening ceremony of Olympic-style archery coaching at Tawang Football Stadium, launching an initiative to develop archery skills among enthusiasts of all ages.

Organized by the Tawang District Association, the program aims to prepare athletes for the 2028 Olympics. The ceremony was attended by 4 Corps GOC Lt. General Gambhir Singh, MLAs Tsering Lamu and Namgey Tsering, DGP Anand Mohan, and GOC 5-Mountain Division Major General Karamvir Singh Grewal.

This initiative promotes archery in Arunachal Pradesh, fostering talent for future Olympic competitions. The program provides a platform for archers to learn and develop their skills, potentially unleashing the next generation of Olympic archers from the region.