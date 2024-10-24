Assam CM Himanta Accuses Congress Of Treating Dalits As “Untouchables”

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party treats Dalits as “untouchables” and third-class citizens.

Sarma’s comments came after a video showed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Sarma claimed Rahul Gandhi’s actions contradict his words, pretending to respect Dalits while the party’s treatment of Kharge reveals their true attitude.

The Assam CM, also co-incharge of BJP’s Jharkhand assembly elections, made these remarks ahead of participating in the nomination process of BJP leaders. Jharkhand’s assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.