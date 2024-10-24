Japan Partners With Meghalaya For Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is set to return on November 15-16, with Japan partnering with Meghalaya to elevate the event. Inspired by the similarities between Japan’s and Meghalaya’s cherry blossoms, the collaboration will showcase Japanese culture and heritage.

A dedicated Japanese stall will offer visitors a glimpse into traditions like “Hanami,” the centuries-old custom of cherry blossom viewing. The festival’s theme, “Year of Legends,” promises a vibrant lineup of musical performances, cultural exchanges, and artistic showcases.

Headlining acts include Boney M, Jasleen Royal, Lucas, Akon, Kanika Kapoor, Rito Riba, and Khasi Bloodz. Launched in 2016, the festival has grown in popularity, drawing tourists from across India and beyond.

This year’s edition is expected to surpass last year’s record-breaking participation, blending international and local talent with Japanese cultural elements. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival reinforces its position as a key cultural and tourism event in India.