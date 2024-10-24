Manipur: Amur Falcon Arrives In Tamenglong; Swift Action Taken For Protection

NET Web Desk

In a spectacular annual event, a large flock of Amur Falcons, locally known as ‘Akhuaipuina,’ has begun arriving in the Tamenglong district of Manipur, after completing a grueling 20,000-kilometer journey from their breeding grounds in Africa. Their arrival has sparked swift action from both local villagers and district authorities to ensure the protection of these migratory birds.

The district magistrate had previously issued a ban on the hunting and killing of the Amur Falcons, directing 33 villages to surrender their airguns. The Tamenglong Forest Department, in collaboration with local police, has also ramped up enforcement efforts. Recently, a combined team led by Range Forest Officer Joel Gangmei and ASI Jian Kamei inspected falcon roosting sites and markets to prevent illegal sales of wildlife. A raid on local grocery and hardware stores resulted in the seizure of 34 boxes of air-gun pellets.

The Forest Department has been proactive in raising awareness, conducting workshops to educate the public about the importance of protecting the Amur Falcons. The department has expressed gratitude to village authorities for their cooperation in safeguarding these winged visitors and looks forward to continued support.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Noney district, District Magistrate Sharath Chandra Arroju has also imposed a total ban on hunting, capturing, or selling the Amur Falcons. Villages in Noney, including Longmai, Rengkhung, and others, have been instructed to deposit airguns, with a deadline set for October 25. Violators face severe penalties under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The Amur Falcons are expected to stay in the region until the end of November, a crucial period in their life cycle, and authorities remain vigilant in ensuring their safety during their stay in Manipur.