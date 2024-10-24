Manipur: Heibok Ching In Imphal West Designated As Reserved Forest; Government Announces Major Step In Conservation

NET Web Desk

In a significant move towards environmental preservation, State IPR Minister and Government Spokesperson Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh announced today that Heibok Ching, located in Langthabal, Imphal West, will be designated as a Reserved Forest. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Imphal, following a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan revealed that Heibok Ching, originally classified as a Revenue Village under the Manipur Gazette in 2014, will now see its designation amended to reflect its new status as a Reserved Forest. He emphasized the urgency of this initiative, stating that a detailed survey will be carried out across the Valley to assess the condition of all mole hills and evaluate their potential for classification as either reserved or protected forests.

“Heibok Ching holds tremendous ecological significance, scenic beauty, and cultural importance. By designating it as a Reserved Forest, we aim to conserve its trees and combat deforestation, particularly in the Valley areas where soil erosion is a growing concern,” said Dr. Sapam Ranjan. He added that the government is taking concrete steps to address global warming and environmental degradation in the region.

The minister further confirmed that the Manipur Gazette notification from December 2, 2014, will be amended to reflect this new classification, reinforcing the state’s commitment to protecting its natural resources.

This decision marks a vital step in preserving the region’s biodiversity and combating deforestation, an issue of increasing importance in the face of climate change.