Manipur: Kakching Police Arrest Former Air Force Sergeant For UCO Bank Robbery

NET Web Desk

Kakching District Police on Wednesday evening arrested an individual involved in the robbery of the United Commercial (UCO) Bank at Kakching Keithel Khongnang Mari Fangba on October 16. The suspect, identified as Naorem Rome, 46, son of the late Naorem Gourahari from Kakching Sumak Leikai Keithel Macha Pareng, was a former Indian Air Force Sergeant.

During a press conference at the Kakching SP office, DIG Range 2 Jogeshchandra Haobijam revealed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case. Led by Additional SP (Operations) Binoy Chongtham, and supported by Additional SP (Law and Order) Athokpam Romendro, the team arrested the primary suspect after a week of investigation.

Upon arrest, police seized an Activa 5-G (MN01 AJ 3173), clothing, a knife, and recovered Rs 3,03,500, the amount stolen during the robbery.

A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station for further investigation. SP Kakching Th Vikramjit commended the SIT for their efforts over the seven-day operation and expressed gratitude to those who assisted in the investigation.