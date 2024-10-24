Manipur: Sick Woman Carried in makeshift bamboo Stretcher From Njukuak Village, Temenglong To Hospital In Silchar

NET Web Desk

A critically ill woman, Mrs. Wilamhaliu, aged 35, was carried on a bamboo stretcher for over 10 kilometers from Njukuak Village, located 16 kilometers from the Tousem Sub-Division headquarters in Tamenglong District, Manipur, to reach a vehicle that could transport her to a hospital in Silchar, Assam. Mrs. Wilamhaliu, the wife of Mr. Sangju Pame, was in urgent need of medical care, but the lack of healthcare facilities in the village and the severely degraded road conditions left her family with no choice but to undertake the difficult journey.

Kutleing Pame, Chairman of the Village Authority in Njukuak, lamented that this was not an isolated incident, with such emergencies becoming common, especially during the rainy season when the roads become virtually impassable. The road to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tousem is in disrepair, forcing villagers to endure long and physically exhausting journeys to access healthcare.

This incident underscores the critical need for better healthcare services and improved road infrastructure for remote communities, which remain largely neglected. Local authorities are being urged to address these pressing issues to prevent further hardships.