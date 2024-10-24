PMGSY-III: MoRD Announces Infrastructure Boost with Investment of Rs. 1,056.82 Crore in Meghalaya & Rs 489.70 Crore in Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Guwahati: In a significant move to strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the North-Eastern region, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned road length of 55.89 km and 88 roads measuring 782.155 km and 55 bridges under PMGSY-III with an estimated investment of Rs. 54.75 crore and Rs 1,056.82 crore for the states of Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Another 40 roads of 506.69 km with an estimated investment of Rs. 489.70 crore had already been sanctioned in the Nagaland under PMGSY-III. Continuing this initiative, 55 roads of 443.26 km with an estimated investment of Rs. 412.34 crore had already been sanctioned in the Meghalaya under PMGSY-III.

This initiative will: Improve access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets; Enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres; Foster economic development, trade, and commerce in the region; Create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies; and Align with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The projects under PMGSY-III will have a transformative impact on the region, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the North-Eastern region and cementing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

The Press Information Bureau informed this in separate press communiqués on Thursday.