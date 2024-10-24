Pradyot Kishore Debbarman Losing Ground and Speaking Absurd, Says Tripura Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2024: Tripura’s Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury expressed strong criticism of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Thursday accusing him of losing touch with reality as his support dwindles.

Chaudhury, who is also the CPIM state committee secretary and a sitting MLA responded to remarks made by Pradyot the previous day in which the latter suggested that Chaudhury might have faced defeat in the last Assembly election if Tipra Motha had nominated a candidate against him. Pradyot also took aim at Chaudhury for allegedly neglecting issues important to the indigenous community.

In a video message, Chaudhury stated that Pradyot has been advocating for Greater Tipraland and a Constitutional Solution for the past six years without tangible results. “Initially, he claimed ‘Community First, then Party.’ However, such rhetoric has merely served to manipulate the emotions and trust of the indigenous youth,” Chaudhury said. He added that while Tipra Motha leaders have benefited from the support of the indigenous populace, they have not reciprocated in addressing their needs.

“As support for Pradyot wanes, he is resorting to nonsensical remarks. The love and respect he once received from the people will soon turn into discontent and criticism,” Chaudhury concluded, highlighting the shifting sentiments among the electorate.