Shillong Tops List Of Indian Travelers’ Favorite Destinations In 2025: Skyscanner Report

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, Oct 24: Meghalaya’s capital Shillong has emerged as the most popular destination for Indian travelers in 2025, surpassing Azerbaijan’s historic capital city Baku, according to Skyscanner’s ‘Travel Trends Report’.

The report, based on a survey of 1,000 Indian respondents, reveals that 66% of Indians plan to travel more in 2025. Shillong, known as the “Scotland of the East”, tops the list, followed by Baku, Azerbaijan, and Langkawi, Malaysia.

Other sought-after destinations include Tromso, Norway; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. The report also highlights “Best Value Destinations” with Almaty, Kazakhstan; Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia offering significant airfare price drops.

Indian travelers prioritize cost, with 65% considering hotel costs, 62% flight costs, and 54% food and drink expenses. Despite this, 86% plan to spend the same or more on flights, and 80% on accommodations.

The report notes a shift towards shared experiences, immersive adventures, and unique activities like live sports events, immersive art experiences, gaming-inspired travel, and astro-adventures.

