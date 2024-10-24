Sikkim CM Chairs High-Level Meeting To Revive Large Cardamom Cultivation, Mitigate GLOF

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Oct 24: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay chaired a high-level meeting with the Department of Science and Technology to discuss reviving large cardamom cultivation and mitigating Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the state.

The meeting, attended by Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, focused on boosting large cardamom production to enhance rural communities’ economic security and protecting lives, infrastructure, and ecosystems from glacial floods.

Tamang-Golay emphasized the use of advanced technologies like remote sensing and early warning systems, along with community involvement, to address GLOF. He directed the department to ensure exceptional results and announced plans to visit vulnerable areas by year-end to refine strategies.

The initiatives aim to benefit farmers, mitigate climate-induced disasters, and ensure long-term safety and resilience for Sikkim’s people. The Chief Minister stressed the need for relentless focus on these missions to deliver tangible outcomes.