Tripura Aims to Reach 11.36 Lakh Children: CM Manik Saha Launches MSSSKA 7.0

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2024: The state-level inauguration of the Mukhyamantri Susthyo Shoishab, Sustho Koishore Abhiyan“ (Healthy Childhood, Healthy Adolescent Campaign) 7.0 took place on Thursday at the Ambassa Town Hall, organized by the National Health Mission Tripura and the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Tripura government. The event was marked by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Tripura Chief Minister, Professor Dr. Manik Saha.

Among the dignitaries present were Susmita Das, Sabhadipati of the Dhalai Zilla Parishad, MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, BAC Chairman Parimal Debbarma, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, and Gopal Sutradhar, Chairperson-in-Charge of the Ambassa Municipal Council along with various other officials.

During the event, children and adolescents were administered deworming medicines and various other vaccines. The campaign is aimed at providing essential medicines to children between the ages of 1 to 19, ensuring their health and well-being under the initiative of the state health department.

In recognition of the successful implementation of the previous phase, Unakoti district was awarded for its achievements in the “Mukhyamantri Susthyo Shoishab, Sustho Koishore Abhiyan 6.0.”

In his address, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the importance of children’s health, stating, “Today’s children are the future of tomorrow. This campaign is our effort to ensure their well-being. Without good health, nothing is possible. If children stay healthy from an early age, their education and development will follow naturally.”

He further highlighted the significance of community participation, saying, “To build a healthy society, initiatives like this are also being carried out in schools and colleges. Health workers will reach every corner, from tea gardens to orphanages, ensuring that every child is covered under this campaign.”

The Chief Minister also announced the ambitious target of reaching 11 lakh 36 thousand beneficiaries this year under the campaign. He added, “There have been major changes in the healthcare sector in the state. We have allocated INR 515 crore for five new projects through the DoNER Ministry. Moreover, the number of seats in Agartala Government Medical College has been increased from 100 to 400.”

Dr. Saha also emphasized the state’s growing healthcare infrastructure, noting, “There is no longer any need to go outside the state for advanced treatment. Everything is available here if we just have faith in our system.” He further mentioned that efforts are underway to establish a medical hub in Tripura with the support of the central government.

The event saw the participation of various department officials, healthcare workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and students from multiple schools.

This campaign aims to continue enhancing healthcare services in Tripura, ensuring a healthier future for the next generation.