Tripura: BDO Cancels Membership of Six Shibnagar Panchayat Members Amid BJP Whip Violation Row

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2024: In a significant political development in Sepahijala District, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nalchar has canceled the membership of six panchayat members from Shibnagar block, following a petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes after allegations of the members violating the party whip. However, the dismissed members have voiced strong opposition, calling the BDO’s decision “illegal” and insisting that, as the majority in the nine-member panchayat, they cannot be charged with such a violation. They are now considering legal action to challenge the cancellation.

The six members removed from their positions include Ujjala Sarkar Biswas, Prantosh Pal, Sukumar Ghosh, Ranjit Debnath, Bina Pal, and Uma Debnath. According to reports, the removal letter was signed on October 9, but the notification was only served on October 22. Panchayat Extension Officer Rupali Bhowmik confirmed the BDO’s action, acknowledging the removal of the members.

The political tension traces back to a dispute over leadership within the panchayat. Despite BJP’s victory in all nine seats of the Shibnagar panchayat, conflicts arose when the state party committee directed the election of Shipra Ghosh as Pradhan and Ranjit Debnath as Upa-Pradhan. A majority of the members opposed this decision, proposing Ujjala Sarkar Biswas and Sukumar Ghosh for the leadership roles instead. The state committee rejected their proposal, leading to further discord.

The controversy has also stalled the panchayat’s operations. The ongoing leadership dispute has delayed the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected members, leaving important development projects in limbo. Day-to-day administration is now being overseen by the Panchayat Secretary, as the absence of the full panchayat has disrupted normal functions.