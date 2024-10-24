Union Minister Ajay Tamta Visits Tripura, Inspects State Horticulture Research Center

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 24, 2024: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and National Highways, Ajay Tamta embarked on a three-day visit to Tripura arriving in Agartala from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. Upon his arrival, the Minister rested briefly at the State Guest House in Agartala city. His first stop was the revered Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, where he attended the evening ‘Aarti’.

Later in the evening, around 8 pm, Tamta visited the Tripura State Horticulture Crops Research Center, located in the Nagicherra area in the peripheries of Agartala city. He was warmly welcomed by a delegation of senior officials, including West District Additional District Magistrate Megha Jain, Acting Director of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Hirendra Debbarma, Acting Director of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department Shantanu Debbarma, and Deputy Director of the Horticulture Research Center Dr. Rajib Ghosh. Sujit Das, West District Officer of the Soil Conservation Department along with other officials and employees, were also present.

Upon arrival, Dr. Ghosh greeted the Union Minister with a bouquet, a replica of the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, and a traditional Uttara (shawl). Tamta marked the occasion by planting a red oil palm sapling at the Research Centre. Following this, he inspected several initiatives of the Horticulture Research Center, including potato seeds developed by the research center’s team, ARC-method-produced potato seedlings, mushroom spawn, and various fruits and vegetables cultivated on the center’s plots. The Minister also toured the multiple fruit orchards maintained by the research facility.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Minister Ajay Tamta expressed his appreciation for the research center’s innovative efforts. “The work being done here is commendable. The development of advanced seeds and the focus on sustainable agriculture reflect the state’s commitment to improving the lives of farmers. I am particularly impressed with the progress in horticulture and the research on high-quality produce,” said Tamta.

During his stay in Tripura, the Union Minister is scheduled to visit several districts and hold review meetings with state officials. He will also visit the Agricultural Research Center of the Government of India’s Tripura State Branch at Lembucherra in the outskirts of Agartala city, before concluding his visit.

This tour is seen as a significant step in fostering collaboration between the central and state governments in promoting sustainable agricultural practices.