Union Minister Assures Funds For Nagaland High Court Complex

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 24: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has assured necessary funds to complete the under-construction new High Court Complex at Meriema, Kohima.

Meghwal, who inspected the complex on Wednesday, met with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss key legal and developmental issues, including the pending creation of a separate High Court for Nagaland and financial assistance for the complex’s completion.

The project, initiated in 2007, has been stalled due to funding shortages, with a shortfall of Rs 379 crore out of the total projected cost of Rs 541.80 crore. Meghwal also discussed development projects for Tseminyu district, including new road projects and Regional Rural Banks, and promised increased housing allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

The Minister additionally assured the establishment of a district court in Tseminyu to enhance access to justice. Chief Minister Rio expressed hope for a favourable response from the Ministry to ensure an efficient justice delivery system in the state.