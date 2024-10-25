Manipur: Last Rites Of Two PREPAK (Progressive) Cadres Killed In Myanmar Clash Performed

NET Web Desk

A burial ceremony for two cadres of the proscribed PREPAK (Progressive) group, who lost their lives in a clash in Myanmar, was held today at Iroisemba, Imphal West. The solemn event drew a large crowd of mourners, gathered to pay their last respects to Wahengbam Saratkumar, also known as Sing or Sopaiba Meitei, and Lance Corporal Nongmaithem Boneysana, known as Nongdon.

Saratkumar, a captain of the Red Army under PREPAK (Progressive), and Boneysana died in an encounter with the Kuki National Army (B) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) on October 23. Saratkumar was the son of Deva Singh and Memcha Devi from Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, while Boneysana, son of N. Raju and N. Sangeeta, hailed from Wangkhei Angom Leikai.

The burial ceremony took place at Iroisemba Thongak Lairembi Chingkhong, where family members, supporters, and sympathizers joined to bid a heartfelt farewell.