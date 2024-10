NET Web Desk

Chow Rajing Mungyak from Namsai District, Arunachal Pradesh, made the state proud by clinching top honors at the 2024 National Powerlifting Championship in Hyderabad.

Mungyak secured: 1st place in Bench Press (52 KG T-3 category), 3rd place in Deadlift.

The event showcased athletes from different states, with Chow Rajing Mungyak’s impressive performance highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in the powerlifting arena.