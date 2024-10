NET Web Desk

Langkung Rade from Arunachal Pradesh has made the state proud by securing a bronze medal in the men’s 69 kg fighting event at the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Heraklion, Greece.

Rade’s achievement showcases his skill and dedication, underscoring Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation in the martial arts community.

The championship featured competitors from across the globe, and Rade’s impressive performance serves as an inspiration for young athletes in the state.