Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Signs MoUs To Secure Sustainable Water Supply

NET Web Desk

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam, has taken a significant step towards ensuring sustainable water supply for future generations by signing two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs). The first MoU is with the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML), and the second is with Water Environment Land and Livelihoods Labs (WELL Labs), Chennai.

These partnerships aim to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in Assam’s hilly regions, where spring water availability has declined due to changes in land use and upstream dams. The MoU with WELL Labs focuses on creating a strategic roadmap for springshed management, while the collaboration with CML/Tata Trust promotes capacity building in springshed management and sustainable water resource management.

The signings took place in the presence of Kailash Karthik N, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, and Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Public Health Engineering Department. Veena Srinivasan, Executive Director of WELL Labs, and Sri Sanjay Singh, Executive Director, CML, were also present.

The collaborations will provide a detailed analysis of the current water sustainability scenario, propose frameworks for addressing water risks, and outline strategies for effective data collection and management. With over 90% of rural drinking water supply in Assam’s hilly districts depending on springs, these partnerships are crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the state’s domestic water supply systems.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide safe drinking water to all rural households, with a minimum of 55 liters per capita per day, in line with BIS: 10500 norms.