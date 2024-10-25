Bodies Of Three Manipur Rebels Killed In Myanmar Handed Over; People Paid Respect

NET Web Desk

The bodies of three militants killed in an ambush by KNF(B) and PDF near the Manipur-Myanmar border on October 22 were handed over by the 21 Assam Rifles to Pallel Police Station late last night. The deceased include Oinam Gulu alias Babu, leader of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA); Wahengbam Saratkumar alias Sopaiba, a captain of PREPAK-PRO; and Lance Corporal Nongmaithem Bonisana alias Nongdol, also from PREPAK-PRO.

A solemn ceremony took place at Kakching Lamkhai, where citizens gathered to pay their respects, laying flowers on the bodies of the three men, stirring emotional responses from the local community.

In a statement, N. Ningsingba, assistant secretary of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO), confirmed that the rebels were killed during a joint operation by several northeastern insurgent groups against Kuki rebels in Myanmar. The group expressed deep sorrow over the loss and condemned the demand for Kukiland within the framework of Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Local reports suggest the deadly gunfight took place in the early hours of October 22, near Manipur’s Ukhrul district, as insurgent groups clashed with the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) and People’s Defence Force (PDF).