French Ambassador Calls On Arunachal Governor, Discuss Biodiversity, Technology Collaboration

NET Web Desk

France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday. They discussed sustainable adventure, eco-tourism, agricultural management, and biodiversity capacity building.

Governor Parnaik highlighted Arunachal’s potential in hydropower, agriculture, cultural diversity, and tourism. He emphasized feasibility for technology-based industries and infrastructure. Mathou’s five-day tour aims to foster cooperation and cultural exchange.

Mathou was accompanied by his wife Cecile, Consul General Didier Talpin, and officials Samuel Bouchard and Anjita Roychaudhury. Their tour includes visits to Bhalukpong, Dirang, and Tawang.