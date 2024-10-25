Government e-Marketplace Signs MoU With Sikkim Government

NET Web Desk

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sikkim government to boost the adoption of GeM in the state. This partnership aims to facilitate efficient, transparent, and inclusive public procurement of goods and services.

As of October 23, buyers from the Sikkim government have made procurements worth approximately Rs 90 crore through GeM. This milestone underscores the platform’s potential to streamline public procurement processes.

GeM is designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in public procurement. It provides tools like e-bidding, reverse e-auction, and demand aggregation to help government users achieve the best value for their money.

The MoU is a testament to GeM’s growing association with state governments. By leveraging GeM, Sikkim aims to promote transparency and ease of buying, ensure continuous vendor rating systems, and provide an up-to-date user-friendly dashboard for buying, monitoring supplies, and payments.

This partnership is expected to further simplify public procurement processes in Sikkim, promoting efficiency and accountability.