Manipur Farmers Visit Tripura to Learn About Agriculture and Horticulture Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 25, 2024: A group of 10 farmers from Manipur arrived in Tripura to visit projects implemented under the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture. Their visit is aimed at showcasing the work of farmers and horticulture professionals in various fields and integrating multiple ongoing and planned programs for horticulture development.

The exposure visit plays a crucial role in introducing farmers and agricultural professionals to new technologies and techniques that can be practically applied. “Seeing is believing,” said a representative of the program, emphasizing the importance of firsthand knowledge acquisition.

The visit provides an opportunity for participants from different regions to interact and learn from each other. It promotes innovative techniques in modern horticultural technology, oil palm cultivation, organic horticulture, precision farming, micro-irrigation, conservation, and income-generating activities such as safe cultivation of vegetables and cut flowers, exotic fruits, mushroom production, and conventional horticulture.

On Friday, the visiting farmers toured various project sites in Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district, implemented under the Agriculture Department, as part of their exposure visit. This initiative aims to enhance their understanding and implementation of advanced agricultural practices in their own state.

