Manipur Launches Livestock Census And Dedicated Survey Cell Under NADCP

NET Web Desk

The Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Government of Manipur, has commenced the state’s inaugural Livestock Census Operation, along with a dedicated Survey Monitoring and Evaluation Cell as part of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). This historic initiative was launched at the Manipur State Film Development Society in Konung Mamang, Imphal East.

In addition to these new efforts, a toll-free helpline, 1800-202-5141, was introduced to assist the public with inquiries about the program, aiming to increase accessibility and community participation.

The launch event witnessed key dignitaries, including Minister for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Vashum Michael, Department Secretary Micheal Achom, and Dr. RK Khogen Singh, Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Manipur. They were joined by resource persons who provided insights on the importance of this census, emphasizing the role of the newly established Survey Monitoring and Evaluation Cell. This cell is set to ensure thorough oversight and effective implementation of the program under the NADCP, reinforcing Manipur’s commitment to enhancing animal health and disease control.