Manipur Police, SBI Sign MoU For Enhanced Financial Services

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police and State Bank of India (SBI) have taken a significant step towards providing enhanced financial services to police personnel in the state. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties at the office of the Director General of Police, Manipur, marking the beginning of a beneficial partnership.

The MoU was signed by Shri Konsam Jayanta, Inspector General of Police (Administration), on behalf of the Manipur Police, and Shri Khumukcham Okendra Singh, Regional Manager, State Bank of India, Regional Business Office, Imphal, representing SBI. The ceremony was attended by Shri Rajiv Singh, Director General of Police, Manipur, along with other senior officers from the Manipur Police and senior officials from SBI.

This agreement aims to offer a range of benefits to the police personnel, including special salary packages, various insurance benefits (including personal accident death insurance upto ₹1 crore and additional coverage upto ₹10 lakhs among other benefits), outstanding benefits to family members of police family members, other benefits and more, further strengthening the relationship between the police department and SBI.

