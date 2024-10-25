Rare Flowering Plant Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

A team of researchers has made a significant discovery in the remote Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, uncovering a new species of flowering plant, Begonia neisti. This finding highlights the region’s vast, unexplored biodiversity and potential for unique plant life.

Dr. Nazir Ahmad Bhat from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), along with Bipankar Hajong and Dr. Pankaj Bharali from CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), collaborated on the discovery.

Begonia neisti boasts striking variegated leaves and large, white-striped stems, distinguishing it from other Begonia species. The plant thrives on moist, hilly slopes between Hunli and Anini, blooming from November to January.

Advanced molecular analysis confirmed the species’ distinctness and evolutionary relationship with other Indian subcontinent Begonia species. The research has been published in the Nordic Journal of Botany.

Classified as Data Deficient (DD) by the IUCN Red List, Begonia neisti’s habitat is threatened by road expansion, sparking concerns about its future. Experts urge swift conservation measures to safeguard this fragile species.

This discovery expands scientific understanding and underscores the need for ongoing exploration in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, where undiscovered natural wonders remain.