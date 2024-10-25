Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur, Continue Search Operations

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination across vulnerable areas in both the hill and valley districts, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition from four districts.

In Imphal East, security forces uncovered a significant arsenal from Leirong Vaiphei village, including four live 36 hand grenades, a detonator, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, a .32 pistol without a magazine, a wireless radio set with a charger, 30 live rounds of ammunition, 31 blank cartridges, a pipe bomb weighing approximately 2.5 kg, a 303 rifle without a magazine, a 2-inch mortar, a 12-bore double-barrel gun, and a Pompi gun.

In a separate operation in Thoubal district, authorities recovered a 9mm SMG carbine with a magazine, a Pumpi gun, two SMG carbine magazines, a 36 HE hand grenade, an arming ring, 13 live rounds, a detonator, two tear smoke shells, a dye marker grenade, a 38mm anti-riot rubber bullet, and two Baofeng radio sets from B. Phainom village.

Additionally, in Senapati district, security forces arrested a suspect, Lungjanang Thiumai (56), from the T. Khullen Naka Check Post on October 24. Authorities seized nine packets of 4.8mm SBBL plastic cartridges and a four-wheeler in his possession.

In Chandel district, Assam Rifles recovered one automatic FGC-9 MK-II (9mm) weapon, seven live rounds, two locally made Pompi mortars, one bomb, a single-barrel gun, and two Baofeng radio sets from Songkhom and Gunjil on October 22.

Meanwhile, the movement of 190 vehicles along NH-37 and 256 vehicles along NH-2 carrying essential supplies has been successfully ensured. Security convoys and strict measures have been implemented to safeguard vulnerable locations and ensure the safe passage of vehicles, a statement by Manipur Police said. “A total of 111 checkpoints have been established across the hill and valley districts, with no detentions reported in connection with any violations:, it said.