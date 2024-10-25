Tripura: Man Killed by Gunshots During Hunting Expedition, Police Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 25, 2024: A 37-year-old Adrirai Reang from Ashapara was fatally injured by gunshots during a nighttime hunting trip in the Jampui Hill area, East of Anandabazar under North Tripura district.

According to reports, Reang, who ventured out in the early hours of the night, failed to return home by noon, prompting his wife and relatives to search for him after he called from his mobile phone.

The family found him with severe injuries and immediately rushed him to North Tripura District Hospital. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, Reang was referred to GB Hospital, where, despite medical efforts, he was pronounced dead by the attending doctors.

Local sources have questioned why Reang was not taken to the closer Dasda Sub-Divisional Hospital, raising concerns over potential delays in medical response. However, the victim’s family members remain tight-lipped regarding the incident and reasons behind the chosen medical route.

The Officer-in-Charge of Kanchanpur Police Station arrived promptly at the scene and has since initiated a thorough investigation. “We are closely examining the circumstances of this incident,” said the OC, assuring the community of an elaborate inquiry.