3 Arrested, Firearms Recovered After Security Breach At IRBn Facility

NET Web Desk

A significant incident occurred at the Seijosa police station, where three individuals, including two India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel, were arrested. An FIR was registered after the 3rd IRBn battalion headquarters reported a missing 9mm pistol and 11 live rounds.

Prompt action by Officer Sang Thinley and SP Tasi Darang led to the recovery of the missing items. The accused, Phuntso Dondup, Haricharan Boro, and Md Babul Ali, were arrested and led police to hidden locations.

A 9mm pistol was found in a bush in Assam’s Sonitpur district, and 11 live rounds were discovered in Constable Boro’s rented house. The investigation revealed the accused were allegedly drug addicts, raising concerns about substance abuse influencing their actions.

The police department validated initial reports, recovering all implicated firearms and ammunition. The incident highlights deeper issues within the IRBn facility.