Arunachal Pradesh To Host Monduro Tawang Mountain Biking Competition In November 2024

Itanagar, Oct 26: Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the Monduro Tawang mountain biking competition from November 9-14, 2024, featuring acclaimed French rider Alex Rudeau. The event will be held in the stunning Tawang Valley, renowned for its scenic beauty.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the competition, inviting both locals and tourists to participate and enjoy this thrilling sporting experience. The Monduro Tawang aims to promote adventure tourism in the region while highlighting its rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes. With expected participation from around the world, the event will enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s reputation as a premier destination for outdoor sports.

