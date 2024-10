NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 26: Assam’s PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme has successfully exceeded 100% coverage in the districts of Majuli, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Golaghat. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced that 17.5 lakh beneficiaries are currently receiving financial assistance through the program.

He stressed the government’s commitment to extending this level of coverage to all districts, ensuring that every eligible farmer can access vital support.