Assam: Shashi Phukan, Founding Editor Of Bismoi Magazine, Passes Away At 78

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 26: Shashi Phukan, the esteemed founding editor of the Assamese monthly magazine Bismoi, died on Friday in Guwahati at the age of 78. His passing occurred at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he had been receiving treatment for various health issues.

Phukan had been hospitalized for the past two months following a head injury from a fall at his home. Initially treated at Hayat Hospital, he was later transferred to GMCH upon the recommendation of the Chief Minister of Assam. His condition deteriorated significantly after he suffered two strokes shortly before his death.

In addition to these recent health challenges, Phukan had tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic and was also dealing with a chest infection that required ongoing medical attention.

Since its inception in 1968, Bismoi has served as a vital platform for Assamese literature and culture, featuring works from prominent authors such as Baidurjya Baruah and Ranju Hazarika. The magazine has remained dormant since the death of Phukan’s wife two years ago.