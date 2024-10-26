Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Detains 11 Bangladeshi Nationals & 3 Indian Nationals Attempting Illegal Entry Near Agartala and South Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 26, 2024: In a series of operations, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained 11 Bangladeshi individuals and three Indian nationals attempting unauthorized entry into Indian territory, officials reported on Saturday.

Around 8:30 a.m., BSF’s Mobile Check Post (MCP) near Agartala Railway Station intercepted a group of nine individuals. During initial questioning, the detainees disclosed their identities as Bangladeshi nationals. Officials revealed that these individuals had recently been released on bail and were planning to move to Kolkata for permanent settlement in India.

In a separate incident, BSF troops from Belonia in South Tripura District apprehended six people, including two children, attempting to cross the border through an unfenced section along the Muhuri River. After questioning, authorities confirmed that three of the detainees, including one child, were Bangladeshi nationals from Chandpur District, while the remaining three, also including one child, were identified as Indian nationals from South Tripura.

With heightened border vigilance, BSF has intensified its monitoring and operations to curb unauthorized cross-border activities and safeguard the region.

