Namdapha National Park Hosts 7th Butterfly Meet And Nature Camp

NET Web Desk

Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, is currently hosting the 7th Butterfly Meet and Nature Camp, which commenced on Saturday. This event, organized by park officials, seeks to enhance community engagement with the natural environment.

The three-day camp has drawn participation from local students and community members, as highlighted by Field Director VK Jawal. The program includes activities designed to promote a deeper connection to nature.

Starting Sunday, attendees can look forward to bird and butterfly watching, nature games, and forest meditation, providing an immersive experience in the park’s diverse ecosystem.