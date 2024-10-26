Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba Appointed To Consultative Committee For Food Processing Industries

Gangtok , Oct 26— Indra Hang Subba, the sole Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, has been appointed to the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries by the Government of India.

In a statement, Dr. Subba expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for their support. He highlighted the crucial role of food processing in assisting farmers, strengthening rural economies, and enhancing the agricultural sector.

Dr. Subba is committed to collaborating with fellow committee members, including Chairman Chirag Paswan, to develop policies that aim to foster a self-reliant and prosperous India.

