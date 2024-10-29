Nagaland’s Niesa Kolakhe Crowned Mrs. Femme International 2024

NET Web Desk

Niesa Kolakhe, a talented stylist from Dimapur, Nagaland, has achieved unprecedented success by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Mrs. Femme International 2024. This prestigious title was awarded at the Mrs. India Inc 2024 Season 5 grand finale in Jaipur on October 27, 2024.

Kolakhe, who competed against 53 remarkable contestants, showcased exceptional talent and advocacy. She also received the esteemed Mrs. Beyond Giving title for her commitment to social causes.

Born and raised in Dimapur, Kolakhe is a highly sought-after stylist in Bangalore. Her achievement inspires women across Nagaland and beyond, demonstrating determination, hard work, and resilience.

As part of her win, Kolakhe will amplify her advocacy for women’s empowerment and social issues on the international stage. The judging panel comprised prominent personalities, including Mrs. World 2016 Candice Deborah Adams and celebrity makeup artist Cherag Bambboat.