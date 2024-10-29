Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls for Unity Amid Divisive Efforts at ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ Event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 29, 2024: Addressing concerns over attempts to create social division in the state, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha urged citizens to resist divisive forces and work towards unity during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala city on Tuesday. The event was held to honor the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, included a “Run for Unity,” flagged off by Dr. Saha himself, which stretched from Swami Vivekananda Maidan to Umakanta Academy in Agartala city.

Dr. Saha highlighted that the annual celebration of Ekta Diwas on October 31 was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s “Iron Man.” “Sardar Patel played an indispensable role in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union, a feat that defined India’s unity in diversity,” Dr. Saha remarked, adding that Patel’s efforts established a foundation for national cohesion post-independence.

Owing to the Diwali festivities, this year’s observance was advanced to October 29. Dr. Saha emphasized that the Run for Unity represents the commitment to uphold communal harmony. “Despite some individuals attempting to sow discord, we must remain steadfast in our unity and determination to move forward together,” he affirmed.

The event witnessed a strong presence of dignitaries, including Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Whip of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Kalyani Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and Secretary PK Chakraborty. Also attending were notable figures such as DG (Intelligence) Anurag, Padma Shri awardee and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, and West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, who collectively endorsed the message of unity and resilience in honor of Sardar Patel’s vision for India.