Assam Child Welfare Committee Rescues 25-Day-Old Infant Sold For ₹30,000

NET Web Desk

A poverty-stricken laborer in Assam’s Dhemaji district allegedly sold his 25-day-old infant for ₹30,000, prompting swift action from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

CWC chairperson Rupali Deka Borgohain reported that a complaint has been filed at Silapathar police station against: Infant’s parents, Budhiman Borah and Sabita Borah; Purchaser, a doctor; Intermediaries involved.

According to the complaint, the girl was born on October 4 at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. However, the parents fled shortly after her birth.

The CWC rescued the baby from the doctor’s home, ensuring the infant’s safety.

Authorities are investigating the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sale.