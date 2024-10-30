Sikkim Trio To Represent India At World Bodybuilding Championship

NET Web Desk

Three talented female athletes from Sikkim – Anita Chhetri, Roshni Sharma, and Bhawika Pradhan – have been selected to represent India at the prestigious World Bodybuilding and Physics Sports Championship 2024.

Scheduled to take place in the Maldives from November 5th to 11th, this international event will showcase their dedication and hard work.

The Bodybuilders Association of Sikkim has played a pivotal role in facilitating their participation, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay extending unwavering support and encouragement.