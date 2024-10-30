Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Announces Elaborate Development Plans for TSR Battalions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof (Dr.) Manik Saha on Wednesday emphasized the state government’s commitment to the overall development of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) forces. The visit included a Diwali celebration with the TSR jawans in presence of Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan and other police officers.

During his visit to 2nd Battalion of TSR Camp at Binon Kobra Para, Mandwai in West Tripura District on Wednesday, Chief Minister Dr Saha unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare and operational capabilities of the TSR forces. “We are committed to the welfare of our TSR jawans who are dedicated to maintaining peace and security in the state,” said Saha.

Among the announcements, the Chief Minister revealed that the ration money for TSR jawans would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Additionally, the clothing allowance for jawans of all ranks will see an increment from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. “These increments are a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our jawans,” Dr Saha remarked.

In a bid to promote physical fitness, Dr Saha also announced the provision of Rs. 5 lakh for setting up gymnasiums in each battalion. “Fitness is paramount for our forces, and these gymnasiums will help our jawans maintain their physical conditioning,” he added.

Further support includes an increase in the monthly remuneration for medical officers serving in the TSR battalion to Rs 60,000. “We want to ensure that medical officers are adequately compensated for their crucial role in maintaining the health of our forces,” Dr Saha stated.

The Chief Minister also announced a significant allocation of Rs 5 crore for the promotion of 240 jawans on an ad-hoc basis and for the repair and maintenance of TSR posts and barracks. “This allocation will help us enhance the infrastructure and ensure that our jawans have the necessary resources to perform their duties effectively,” he concluded.

These elaborate measures reflect the state government’s dedication to strengthening the TSR forces and improving their working conditions. The announcements were met with appreciation from the TSR jawans, who expressed their gratitude for the government’s continued support.